Suitable for Men and Women who Loves to Drink on Day and Night. A Great Matching Trends for those who Like to Drink Liquor, Cocktail and Beer during Parties. Present on Birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and other Holidays. Give it to Family, Loved Ones and Friends that are Lovers of Sarcastic Humor Design. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.