This beautiful chihuahua sugar skull for dia de los muertos is perfect for anyone wanting to celebrate the Day of Dead, All Souls Day, Calavera, or Halloween. Perfect as a girls day of dead gift or boys day of dead gift who loves chihuahuas. This Mexican sugar skull dog lover design shows: Sugar skull themed chihuahua for day of dead. Celebrate Halloween with this chihuahua day of dead design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem