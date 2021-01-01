Day Of Dead T-Rex Mexican TRex Lover Dinosaur Sugar Skull Tote Bag

This beautiful dinosuar sugar skull for dia de los muertos is perfect for anyone wanting to celebrate the Day of Dead, All Souls Day, Calavera, or Halloween. Perfect as a girls day of dead gift or boys day of dead gift who loves Tyrannosaurus Rex. This Mexican sugar skull dinosaur lover design shows: Sugar skull themed T-Rex for day of dead. Celebrate Halloween with this Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur day of dead design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.