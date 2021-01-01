LPA Daya Midi Skirt in Tan. - size L (also in M, S, XS) LPA Daya Midi Skirt in Tan. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 40% rayon 40% cotton 19% nylon 1% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Ribbed jersey fabric. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 36 in length. LPAR-WQ116. LPQ118 U21. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.