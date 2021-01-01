h:ours Daya Skirt in Orange. - size S (also in XS, XXS) h:ours Daya Skirt in Orange. - size S (also in XS, XXS) 100% poly. Dry clean only. Unlined. Elasticized waistband. Lightweight ribbed fabric with ruched front. Please note shade is a neon hue. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 10 and to longest hem approx 27 in length. Imported. HURR-WQ80. HOQ117 S20. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.