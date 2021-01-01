BLUME Daydreamer Face Wash

Daydreamer Face Wash - BLUME's Daydreamer Face Wash is oh-so-calming and packed with the best plant extracts. It's designed to effectively clean without stripping the skin of its natural healthy oils. Perfect for sensitive skin and leaves it feeling even, plump, and supple after every wash - never tight or dry. Key Ingredients Chamomile: The pro for chilling out any redness Lavender: Redness, acne, and bacteria are no match for this power plant Rapeseed Oil: An antioxidant rich with Omega-3 and Omega-6 Formulated Without Alcohol Sulfates Parabens Silicones - Daydreamer Face Wash