L*SPACE Daydreamin Short in Pink. - size M (also in L, S, XS) L*SPACE Daydreamin Short in Pink. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% nylon. Hand wash cold. Elastic waistband. Fuzzy knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 15 in length. Imported. LSPA-WF22. DAYSH21. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.