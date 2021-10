With a fully saturated tones, there's no doubt that the Lost In Daydreams One Piece Swimsuit likes getting caught in the (tropical) rain. Covered in pop color tropicals, the women's one piece swimsuit is made from soft and stretchy, recycled swim fabric, cut with a modern straight neckline. A one piece you can wear as a bodysuit beyond the beach, the Lost In Daydreams is finished with removable padding and adjustable straps.