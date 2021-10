With plenty of storage compartments and a durable, water-repellent finish, this backpack is ideal for hikes and everyday use. The sturdy pack is made with bluesign(R)-approved recycled fabric that adds a sustainable element to the style. Two-way top zip closures Top carry handle; adjustable backpack straps with chest and waist straps Side compression straps Exterior zip and slip pockets; luggage pass-through Interior key clip; interior sleeve