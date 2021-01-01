Grey Ghost Gear Daypack Backpacks, Grey/Black (GTG5874-18-2)

The exterior of the Apparition is clean and has a two tone fabric accent. On the sides of the bag are 2 water bottle sized pockets and above them near the top are cinch straps that allow you to secure a photo tripod or walking sticks and like items. Beside each pocket is a zipper that opens to a small compartment to store a cell phone or like items. On the bottom of the bag there is a stowable rain fly so that your bag and contents are not soaked in a down pour. It also changes the color of the bag instantly. The next pocket is generous and has full length zippers with double pulls. The pocket is lined with loop to allow customization with various hook backed pouches In the main compartment is where the action is! On the side that’s away from your back, there are two pockets with bungee keepers.