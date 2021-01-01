Rolex Daytona Grey Chronograph 18kt White Gold Mens Watch116509GAIO

. 18kt white gold case with a 18kt white gold bracelet. Tachymeter engraved bezel. Grey dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Three : 12 hours and 30 minutes. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw-down crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 40mm. Oysterclasp Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Daytona Grey Automatic 18kt White Gold Mens Watch116509GAIO.