Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 10K Round Cut Black & White Diamond Ladies Halo Style Stud Earrings, Yellow Gold

This lovely diamond stud earrings feature black & white diamonds in prong setting. All diamonds are sparkling and 100% natural. All our products with FREE gift box and 100% Satisfaction guarantee.The Black diamonds may have one or two small chips and or white spots. The black diamonds in this item are semi-faceted and natural. These black diamonds qualify as rose-cut or diamond accents. The black diamonds in this jewelry item are of not of gem quality, and contain varying number of facets from 0 to 16. Natural black diamonds are rare. Dazzlingrock sells only heat treated black diamonds, treated with the High Pressure Heat Treatment (HPHT) method. In HPHT treatment, diamonds are heated to approximately 1260 degrees, and the diamonds become black. HPHT treatment is completely safe and permanent. SKU # DR5760-3910-10KY