This lovely drop & dangle earring feature 6X4 MM each ovel cut aquamarine & 0.25 ct. round white diamonds in prong setting. All diamonds are Natural & Non-Treated, Minimum diamond color is I-J & clarity is I1-I2. All stones are sparkling and 100% natural. All our products with FREE gift box and 100% Satisfaction guarantee. SKU # DR9894-6302-14KR