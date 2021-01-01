DC 200W 18V Solar Panel Kit Double USB Port Controller Power Bank Portable Battery Charger for Outdoor Camping Travel 11

Specification: Solar Panel: MaterialMonocrystalline siliconSolar panel voltageDC12VSolar panel power200WEfficiency20%Proof rateIP65Item weight600gPanel size280 * 280mm / 11.02 * 11.02inOpen circuit voltage (VOC)5VShort circuit current (Isc)3AOutputUSBNumber of USB ports2Solar Controller: Type#1 Not Included Solar Controller#2 TO #11 Included One Solar Controller(#2:10A/#3:20A/#4:30A/#5:40A/#6:50A#7:60A/#8:70A/#9:80A/#10:90A/#11:100A)Voltage5VMaximum power supply voltage6VShort circuit current2AWorking temperature-40?+85?Features:1.Used to charge cell phones, MP3s, tablets or other USB charging devices.2.You can put the panel in the sun and charge the device immediately.3.Very suitable for outdoor cycling, mountaineering, hiking, camping, traveling, etc.4.Portable Design: Small in size and light to take, it is easy to carry for camping or other outdoor activities. Easy to install with pre-drilled holes on the back of panels for fast mounting and securing.5.