BATMAN BUCKET CAP: Stylish navy blue corduroy Batman outdoor hat with an embroidered Batman logo FITS SMALL AND MEDIUM HEAD SIZES: Garden hat pulls down easily for instant comfort, and accommodates most small and medium head sizes LIGHTWEIGHT AND DURABLE: Summer hat is composed of comfortable corduroy fabric, and the beach hat features a wide brim to keep the Sun's UV rays from getting into your eyes HAND WASH ONLY: Boating hat is recommended for hand washing only, lay flat to dry, do not iron