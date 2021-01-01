DCCMS 6-in-1 0.5L Diving Tank Set 500ml Scuba Tank Air Pump Anti-fog Diving Goggles Gas Tank Converters Storage Bag Outdoor Water Sport-Yellow

Specification: Size35cm * 6cm /13.78 * 2.36inWeight1kg / 2.2lbOxygen Cylinder ColorGreen/black/yellowOxygen Cylinder Capacity500mlMaterialAluminum alloy / silicone / stainless steelDuration7- 10 minutesInflation method:1.Manual high pressure air pump2. Electric high pressure air pump3. Atmospheric tank conversionGas capacity:3000psi / 20obar /20MPaStorage: Avoid sunlight in a dry placeApplications: Beach play / scuba diving standby lifesaving / fire safety lifesavingFeatures:1. Portable, suitable for outdoors and traveling.2. Multiple inflation methods, supports high-pressure manual pump or using scuba switch adapter.3. Compact portable lightweight, easy to carry.4. Breathe underwater diving with total freedom.5. Made of aviation aluminum material and meets manufacturing standards of diving equipment.