Duck dome Airbag measures 66"L x 36"W For best results, pair with Duck Covers model # ESO or LSO or USO793735; LSO or USO873735 sofa covers, and ETO or LTO or UTO09664 table covers 90-Day Limited Warranty Fits into low points of outdoor furniture creating dome-shaped surface under cover Eliminates pooling of water and debris on your patio furniture cover Electric air pump sold separately (model number ht-198) No messy cleanup!