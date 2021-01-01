URBAN DECAY De-Slick Oil Control Makeup Setting Spray in Trvl Rlnch at Nordstrom Rack

Meet your most powerful oil-control ally. De-Slick Makeup Setting Spray mists on weightlessly to make your makeup stay put as it controls oil, deflects surface shine and keeps skin looking beautifully matte. High-tech ingredients help keep foundation, shadow and blush from smudging, sliding or fading-so you hardly ever need to touch up. Goodbye shine. Hello vibrant, long-lasting makeup- Developed in an exclusive partnership with Skindinavia, this groundbreaking, tested formula is free of oil and parabens and features patented Temperature Control Technology. Yep, this baby actually lowers the temperature of your makeup to help it stay put and keep skin looking smooth (but never shiny).This breakthrough formula comes in a black soft-touch bottle with a purple sprayer and a frosted white cap. Unlike similar products on the market, the sprayer delivers a calibrated, microfine mist that goes on so light, you'll hardly feel it-and once you've applied it, you won't even know it's there (until you look in the mirror to touch up your makeup, and realize you don't need to). If you've tried other setting sprays that feel sticky or tight on your skin, you'll be AMAZED by how different this is. Beware of imitations- Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free- For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info"- Size: 30ml- Imported