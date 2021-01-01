Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with 18k rose gold links. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Ivory silvery dial with rose gold-tone dauphine-style hands and alternating diamond and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Omega calibre 2500 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2892-A2, containing 27 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32.7 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, co-axial escapement, chronometer. Additional Info: set of 6 diamonds on dial. De Ville Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega De Ville Automatic Ivory Silvery Diamond Dial Ladies Watch 424.20.33.20.52.003.