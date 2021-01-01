Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with 18kt yellow gold links. Fixed 18kt yellow gold bezel. Blue dial with gold-tone dauphine-style shape hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Omega calibre 2500 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2892-A2, containing 27 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36.8 mm. Band width: 20.3 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, co-axial escapement, chronometer. De Ville Prestige Co-axial Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 424 20 37 20 03 001, 424-20-37-20-03-001, 424/20/37/20/03/001, 42420372003001. Omega De Ville Prestige Co-Axial Blue Dial Mens Watch 424.20.37.20.03.001.