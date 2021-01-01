Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Omega calibre 1376 quartz movement with a 48 months power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 24.4 mm. Case thickness: 6 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega De Ville Prestige Black Dial Ladies Watch 42410246001001.