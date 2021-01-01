Stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone diamond set bezel. Mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Omega Calibre 1376 quartz movement with a 48 months power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 24.4 mm. Band length: 6.5 inches. Fold over with safety release clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. De Ville Prestige Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 424 15 24 60 55 001, 424-15-24-60-55-001, 424/15/24/60/55/001, 42415246055001. Omega De Ville Prestige Mother of Pearl Dial Stainless Steel Quartz Ladies Watch 424.15.24.60.55.001.