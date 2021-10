A unique bath and shower gel enriched with natural minerals from the Dead Sea, in a blend of plant extracts and loofah fibers. Exfoliating (peeling) is pleasant washing experience for your body. Moisturizes and quickly removes dirt and dead skin cells. Leaves skin soft, glowing and velvety. Directions: Apply to moist body skin, rub gently and rinse Size: 13.5 fl. oz./400ml Paraben-free Cruelty-free Imported