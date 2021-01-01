Bring does and bucks running in from afar with the Big & J® Deadly Dust Deer Attractant. Delivered in a 15 pound bag for setting up multiple locations or maintaining established spots, Deadly Dust is made with a special hybrid of sweet corn that is over five times sweeter than the corn you would usually find in a field. In addition to using it straight, Big & J® Deadly Dust can also be mixed into your feeder to enhance your feed corn. FEATURES: Deadly Dust Deer Attractant Unbelievably strong aroma for attracting deer from long ranges Made with a hybrid sweet corn that is over 5 times sweeter than field corn Can be used as a straight attractant or to enhance field corn in feeders