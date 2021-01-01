Dear five before twice than no beer party T-Shirt

Funny party shirt for every drinker that you cannot recognise again when he is sober and not drunk. The perfect gift for any beer tent, beer festival in Germany Austria or Malle. A fun beer joke for everyone with beer humour. Give this to a party monster, party tiger that is never sober. This funny beer shirt is a fun birthday gift for all beer drinkers and beer lovers. Great gift idea for a bachelor party, hen party or bachelor party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem