Hanky Panky "Decades Collection" thongs in printed signature stretch lace Celebrating 35 years of the thong that revolutionized comfort 4-pack of assorted prints inspired by the 80's, 90's, 2000's and 2010's Flattering V'd waist in scalloped lace Low rise fits lower on the hips No visible panty lines One size fits 2-12 best Minimal seat coverage Nylon/spandex Hand wash Made in USA