December 1958 63 Years Of Being Awesome Limited Edition T-Shirt

vintage, Born In December 1958 63 Years Of Being Awesome 1958 Limited Edition 63rd birthday cool gift or present apparel for any month birthday January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December of 1958! Great birthday gift outfit tee for anybody in your family be it son, daughter, sister, brother, niece, nephew, nana, mom, dad, wife, husband, uncle, aunt. Complete your collection of birthday party gift accessories for him, her with this Vintage gag design Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem