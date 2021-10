Are you born in December? Then this beautiful woman's head with a loop in the Harr with the saying December Girl is just right. Is your mom, girlfriend, daughter, granddaughter a December child, then surprise you with a passive shirt. This woman's head motif is a great gift idea. Ideal gift on birthdays and Christmas. Give it out of your aunt, your sister, or your girlfriends. Make a special woman, girl or lady a pleasure. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem