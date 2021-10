Just how powerful is the Power Pro Wide-Mouth Food Processor? So powerful, that we had to design special heavy-duty suction cup feet to keep it in place while it slices, chops, shreds, grates and purees whole apples, potatoes, cucumbers, onions, blocks of cheese or any other whole foods with ease. With a fierce, 500-watt motor and tons of torque working in concert under its sleek and sturdy exterior, this is one heavy-duty piece of machinery that performs as great as it looks.