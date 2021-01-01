Michele Deco Noir Ceramic & Diamond Bracelet Watch

From the Deco Collection. Made of black ceramic, this chic timepiece boasts a rectangular case, sparkling white diamonds at the bezel and black sunray dial and Roman numeral hour markers. Quartz movement Diamonds at bezel and dial, 0.71 tcw Black sunray dial Roman numeral hour markers Second hand Ceramic case and bracelet Deployant buckle Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 5 ATM Model number: MWW06T000226 SIZE Rectangular case, 33mm (1.30") Bracelet width, 18mm (0.71"). Fine Jewelry - Michele Watches > Michele > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Michele. Color: Black.