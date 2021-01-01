DECRED Crypto DCR Token Blockchain Wallet Decentralized App T-Shirt

DECRED a Decentralized Application DAPP Blockchain Technology secure wallet store value for a crypto trader, investor, or holder who HODL DCR Token for stake rewards and a retirement plan to decentralize everything. DCR deCRED to the MOON! DCR cryptocurrency $DCR Coin is to pair trade with BITCOIN, Ethereum, Polkadot, AAVE, Chainlink, Uniswap, Stellar XLM, XRP, FIL, Binance BNB, CRO, Cardano, Dogecoin, Theta Fuel, TRON, Vechain, and Decentralized Finance DEFI altcoins in a Bull market rally! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem