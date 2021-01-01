Deedee Of The Birthday Sweetie Candy Bday Party Grandma Premium T-Shirt

Deedee Of The Birthday Sweetie - This cute candy lover design is perfect for grandmothers and grandmoms of a young granddaughter who is celebrating her birthday. This lollipop or sweets design is great for a candy matching family birthday party theme. This sweet candy graphic is for a grandma or grandmom who is preparing for a b-day celebration of her grandchild. A bday princess who loves sweets and candy will love it. Ideal for a granny of a birthday girl who wants to celebrate a fun candy party. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.