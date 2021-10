A signature N5 comfort footbed cushions every step you take in this timeless leather bootie crafted in smooth, waterproof leather. A stacked heel adds just-right height, while the heat-retaining sockliner and seam-sealed construction help protect you from the elements. 1 3/4" heel 3 1/2" shaft Side zip closure Cushioned contoured footbed Leather upper/synthetic lining and sole Imported Women's Shoes