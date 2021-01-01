Dr. Barbara Sturm - Deep Hydrating Face Mask, 7 X 10ml - one size

Dr. Barbara Sturm's travel-friendly 'Deep Hydrating Face Masks' make it so easy to keep your skin moisturized and glowing on the go. The rich, creamy formula contains the brand's key active ingredient Purslane, an anti-aging powerhouse which protects sensitive cells and stimulates the skin renewal. Aloe Vera and Chamomile calm and maintain intensive moisture, while Kaolin Clay draws out impurities, leaving your complexion feeling silky soft and supple. It also comes in a [50ml pot id822756] for you to use at home. - Suitable for all skin types