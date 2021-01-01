VERSO Deep Hydration Mask (1 count)

Prolong the effects of hydration on your skin with Verso's Deep Hydration Mask. Harnessing the power of hydrogel technology, this hydrating mask supports the skin's ability to retain moisture for a smooth and fresh-looking complexion. Ceramide 3 maintains a healthy skin barrier while vitamin C nourishes and provides antioxidant protection.Key Ingredients:Artificial Moisturizing Factor: supports the skin's ability to retain moistureVitamin C: found in grapefruit extract, it has significant antioxidizing effectsCeramide 3: keeps the skin hydrated and strengthens the skin barrierKey Benefits:Uses hydrogel technology to provide deep and lasting facial hydrationKeeps the skin hydrated for 120 hours with patented Artificial Moisturizing Factor (AMF)