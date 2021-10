Aromatherapy Associates' 'Deep Relax Body Treatment' is an intensely hydrating cream that works to improve your skin's tone and elasticity. It's handcrafted with moisturizing Velvet Flower Extract and healing Gotu Kola Oil. Notes of earthy Vetivert, Patchouli and sweet Ylang Ylang linger on the skin long after use. - Free from SLS - Vegan