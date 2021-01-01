Bottega Veneta Deep Roundneck Ribbed Stretch-Silk Top

Rich ribbing runs the length of this long-line vented tunic top while a deep roundneck contrasts with a spread collar giving a modern feel to the piece. Deep roundneck Spread collar Long sleeves Pullover style Vented cuffs and hem Ribbed finish Silk/polyamide Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND With the appointment of Creative Director Daniel Lee in 2018, the label known for fine Italian craftsmanship quickly catapulted into cult-level status. Lee's reinterpretation of the house's storied intrecciato pattern in shoes and handbags, alongside his minimalist direction for ready-to-wear, have made the label an editor and It-girl favorite. Advanced European - Advanced European Collec > Bottega Veneta > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Bottega Veneta. Color: Rust. Size: 4.