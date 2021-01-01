LaQuan Smith Deep V Spaghetti Strap Blouse in Fuchsia. - size XS (also in M) LaQuan Smith Deep V Spaghetti Strap Blouse in Fuchsia. - size XS (also in M) 100% silk. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Hidden side zipper closure. Loop button closure at cuffs. One shoulder styling with front cut-out detail. Sheen charmeuse fabric. LAQH-WS13. LSS21T-001. LaQuan Smith, born in Queens, New York, started his brand at the age of 21. His distinctive glamorous and sexy aesthetic sparked interest and fans among his now A list clients including Beyonce, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez. Since its formal debut in 2013, the luxury RTW brand has gained acclaim for its endless archive of showstopping pieces and details always focusing on the female shape. His supermodel runway shows and block wrapping after parties have become fashion weeks most sought-after ticket. LaQuan Smith and his eponymous label are headquartered and manufactured in Long Island City, NYC and deliver globally.