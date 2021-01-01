HAH Deeply Yours Bodysuit in Black. - size M (also in XS) HAH Deeply Yours Bodysuit in Black. - size M (also in XS) Self: 90% poly 10% spandexLace: 88% recycled nylon 12% spandexGusset: 100% organic cotton. Pull-on styling. Adjustable shoulder straps. Loop trim along edges. Slinky jersey fabric with lace detail. Imported. HHER-WI17. 80116. Hot As Hell was born out of a desire for a more simplistic approach to style. Fused with a carefree European flair alongside an LA attitude, Hot As Hell creates a niche of timeless, wearable, ethical, and accessible fashion for the modern woman. Each piece is designed to flatter all types of body shapes, while crafted from easy-care fabrics, and an eco-conscious outlook for timeless clothing that suits the HAH woman?s lifestyle needs.