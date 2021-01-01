Deer Elk Buck Christmas Hunter Tote Bag

Funny deer for your hunter, dad, mother, husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend, uncle, son or daughter perfect for Christmas, father's day, mother's day, birthday, and any occasion. For Christmas, for hunters, including you, archers and hunters, men, women, children. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.