Deer Print - Animal Hide - Spotted Brown - Trending Tote Bag

Trendy Deer Skin, Animal Print Pattern. For those that Just Love Deer. Animal Lovers too. Perfect contrast in any Decor, for those that Love Wildlife. Click or Brand for More Animals!! Another Original Design by Animal Print Chic that is Distressed with a Vintage Style, this Popular item makes a Perfect Gift for a Birthday or Just for something Unique! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.