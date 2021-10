Protect your hands from the elements and keep them warm in colder temperatures with your new Thinsulate™ Deerskin Gloves by Blocker Outdoors®. The high quality deerskin leather gloves are crafted with Thinsulate™ insulation that provides extra warmth without the bulk. The keystone thumb provides an improved fit and complete comfort. Technology: Thinsulate™ insulation Features: Deerskin leather Keystone thumb