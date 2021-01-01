The Hestra Deerskin Winter Glove is a warm glove for cold days outdoors. Clean enough for driving to work and walking to the office, durable enough for taking on jobs around the home or cabin. A deerskin exterior in the color of your choice is soft and supple for comfort and ease of grip. Inside, the boa fleece lining is a cozy touch against the skin and insulates against the cold temperatures. Features of the Hestra Deerskin Winter Glove Soft and supple deerskin glove with boa fleece lining Fleece lining retains heat well, carries away moisture and dries out quickly Elastic in the cuffs keep the gloves in place and the cold out