The Ryka Defiance has a lace-up styling that can be easily slipped on and off plus a smart design that can go casual or dressy. Pull tab for easy on/off access. Foam padding placed around your ankle collar under the tongue for an incredibly comfortable fit feel. Traditional lace closure for a secure fit. Engineered mesh for structure, stretch and enhanced breathability. Generously cushioned footbed for all day comfort. Shock-absorbing lightweight midsole. Flexible traction outsole. Fabric upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.