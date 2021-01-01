This brush contains stiffer hairs than our blending brushes to create gorgeous definition around the eyes. Ideal for applying color and creating intensity along the crease, upper and lower lash lines. This product is vegan and made from dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic synthetic fibers. Gentle enough for sensitive skin. Made in Italy. This brush contains stiffer hairs than our blending brushes to create gorgeous definition around the eyes. Shop Kjaer Weis Definition Eye Brush at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.