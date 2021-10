Definition Eyelashes No. 126 - The Eylure Definiton Eyelashes No. 126 is a spiky lash. This is a lash that is gorgeously defined and will enhance the natural beauty of your eyes. Benefits Bold false eyelashes add dramatic definition to your eye makeup Lightweight and curved to keep you comfortable while you wear them Reusable so you can keep your look bright and dramatic at every event Comes with adhesive to quickly and easily apply Reusable up to 5+ wears - Definition Eyelashes No. 126