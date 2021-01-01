DUKAP Definity Hardside 24 Inch Lugage, One Size , Black

DUKAP develops and produces products under the most rigorous stress tests, simulating real life scenarios, maximizing the durability of each component to create the perfect suitcase. Knowing your suitcase has all the features you need, such as TSA Lock, expandable, spinner 360Â° wheels, lightweight components and a sexy look will enhance your travel experience. DUKAP is more than a suitcase, it's a lifestyle.â Luggage Types: CheckedIncluded: 1 24" Upright(s)Features: LightweightClosure Type: ZipperDenier Count: 1680Expandability: 2 InchLuggage Side: HardsideLuggage Wheel Type: Spinner WheelsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearUpright Luggage Specifications: Top Carry Handle, 2 Interior Compartments, Wheeled, Telescopic Handle, Side Carry HandleLuggage Weight(s): 24 In Upright - 8.8 PoundsBase Material: 100% Acrylonitrile Butadiene StyreneLining Material: PolyesterOverall Dimensions: 10.83 Depth/Inches, 26.5 Height/Inches, 18.3 Width/InchesCase Dimensions: 10.83 Depth/Inches, 23.6 Height/Inches, 16.7 Width/InchesCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported