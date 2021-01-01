Black carbon case with a black rubber strap. Black bezel. Skeleton dial with black hands. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Automatic movement with a 50-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm, case thickness: 14.5 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Defy Fusee Tourbillon Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Zenith Defy Fusee Tourbillon Automatic Mens Watch 10.9000.4805/78.R916.