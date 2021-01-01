From safavieh

Safavieh Deion Abstract Rectangular Runner, One Size , Multiple Colors

$59.49 on sale
($170.00 save 65%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

ï»¿A Spectacular Fusion Of Fashion-Forward Pattern, Color And Texture, Evoke Frieze Rugs By Safavieh Are Soft And Casual. Power-Loomed Of High-Twist Polypropylene Yarns, These Artful Transitional Rugs Are Designed For High Style, Performance And Easy Care. Sink Your Toes Into Lush Cut-Pile Frieze Evoke Rugs In A Collection That Ranges From Painterly Watercolor Motifs To Classic Florals That Complement A Broad Range Of Decorating Styles. This Is A Great Addition To Your Home Whether In The Country Side Or Busy City.Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleMeasurements: 26 Width/Inches, 84 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% PolypropylenePile Height: 1/2 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com