Safavieh Deion Abstract Rectangular Runner, One Size , Multiple Colors

ï»¿A Spectacular Fusion Of Fashion-Forward Pattern, Color And Texture, Evoke Frieze Rugs By Safavieh Are Soft And Casual. Power-Loomed Of High-Twist Polypropylene Yarns, These Artful Transitional Rugs Are Designed For High Style, Performance And Easy Care. Sink Your Toes Into Lush Cut-Pile Frieze Evoke Rugs In A Collection That Ranges From Painterly Watercolor Motifs To Classic Florals That Complement A Broad Range Of Decorating Styles. This Is A Great Addition To Your Home Whether In The Country Side Or Busy City.Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleMeasurements: 26 Width/Inches, 84 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% PolypropylenePile Height: 1/2 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported