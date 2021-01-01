DEJ011 Portable Walkman CD Player (Discontinued by Manufacturer)

Plays back CD-R/RW discs burned either in a PC or a home recording deck. Create custom mixes from your existing personal music collection. Continues to provide quick recovery from both horizontal and vertical shock with Skip-Free G-Protection. Offer many predetermined choices in the playback of CDs, including hearing one track over and over, hearing a selection of tracks in a desired order, or listening to tracks randomly. Bookmark Playback Function so you can easily program your favorite songs from multiple CDs and play them back with the touch of a button. This feature makes it easy to program and playback a personalized mix of your favorite songs. Uses digital processing technology to produce rich, deep, bass tones with extremely low harmonic distortion.